RUTH SILK
1960 - 2020
RUTH SILK Ruth Silk, age 60, of Fort Madison, IA, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 11:30 pm in Blessing Hospital. Ruth was born May 27, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Conrad Bernard Silk and Clara Young Eagle. Ruth was a 1979 graduate of Fort Madison High School in Iowa. She had worked at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas for ten years. Ruth loved life, and she was always the life of the party, whether she was sharing or "collecting" funny stories or playing Bingo with her friends and family. Ruth worked very hard raising her son as a single mother, but she cherished every minute of it. Survivors include: her son, Nick Locascio of Las Vegas, NV; three sisters: Marian Smith of Phoenix, AZ; Conrada Silk of Peoria, AZ; and Laurel Shaw of Scottsdale, AZ; her brother, Quentin Silk of Las Vegas, NV; and her mother, Patricia Silk. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
