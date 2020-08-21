S. JOSEPH LAMANCUSA, M.D. Dr. LaMancusa passed away peacefully at home August 6, 2020. Joe was born April 19, 1930 in Akron, OH and was the youngest of eight siblings. He graduated from The University of Buffalo Medical School in 1955 and interned at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, NY. His residency was interrupted to serve as Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp. After discharge, Joe completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Dr. LaMancusa met his future wife, Myrlene, who was a student nurse, and married her in Alden, NY in 1958. The LaMancusa Family moved to Las Vegas in 1961 where Joe opened his office. During his career, Dr. LaMancusa had offices in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and Summerlin. He served on the board of many hospitals and was affiliated with numerous organizations in Nevada. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myrlene, and sons, Drs. Joseph (Tricia), Anthony, and Louis; and his four grandchildren, Rebecca (Jake), Joseph, Hannah, Sam, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. LaMancusa was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Carmello, who had immigrated from Sicily, and son, Peter. Joe loved history, reading, animals, watching Ohio State football, and a good joke. Services will be private. The family is requesting any donations in his memory be made to the Nevada SPCA.





