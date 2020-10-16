Sally Ann Wood, 57, of Las Vegas, passed away on October 11th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sally was born in Duluth, MN., to David and Shirley Wood on August 1st, 1963. Sally is preceded in death by her parents, brother David Wood, and sister Susan wood. Sally is survived by her siblings Jacqueline Maas, Elizabeth Dunkel, Allison Wood, and Cynthia Dacks, as well as many nieces and a nephew. She is also survived by her loved one Eric Sallie, who was with her in life and by her side at death. Funeral services will be held at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park located at 6200 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89119 on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 with a viewing at 10:00 A.M., service at 11:00 A.M., and a procession to the graveside at 12:00 P.M. with a brief graveside service. Sunday Oct. 18th 2020 at 10:00 AM. Sunday Oct. 18th 2020 at 11:00 AM