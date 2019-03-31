|
SALLY BIRMAN Sally Birman, 90, of Las Vegas, passed away March 20, 2019. Born in Chicago, May 2, 1928, she lived in California before moving to Fair Lawn, NJ. For many years Sally was Director of the choir at Temple Avoda in Fair Lawn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Birman. Sally is survived by her sister, Sue Ann Art of Calabasas, CA; brother, Marshall Isaacson of Riverdale, UT; and numerous great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to . Arrangements by Desert Memorial, Las Vegas.