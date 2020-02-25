|
SALLY MEARS Sally Constance Mears, known by her family and friends as Connie, peacefully passed on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Connie was born on August 22, 1933, to Viola Lundberg in Sauk Centre, MN. She was placed in the Children's Home Society Orphanage in St. Paul, MN, and later adopted by Alfred and Mary Lee Bates of Wells, MN. Piano lessons began at five, first vocal solo was at six and violin lessons started at seven. In high school, she played violin with the Mankato State College symphony and was chosen as 1st Chair in the Minnesota All-State Orchestra, performing at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. She also worked nights as a nurses aide at the Wells Hospital. Connie married Rex Wordelman in 1951, and had three daughters. In 1956, the family moved to Fulda, MN, where Connie continued her love of music by singing in the First Presbyterian Church choir, playing the organ and giving local students lessons. She was active in Mrs. Jaycees, and was a founding member of the Pink Ladies. She worked at Wordelman's Furniture store and Funeral Home until 1970. She was Mrs. Minnesota in 1965, and competed in the Mrs. America Pageant. She placed 2nd in Creative Talent using her unique archery skills, and 3rd in the Driving Competition. She was chosen as Mrs. U.S. Savings Bond, but declined this accolade. Connie then became instrumental in establishing the annual Miss Fulda pageant, and served as a judge for many surrounding area pageants. Connie became the owner and editor of the Fulda Free Press in 1970. She married Dr. William A. Mears in 1972. Settling in Las Vegas, NV, they built the Chaparral Pet Clinic where Connie worked as the Office Manager/Bookkeeper for twenty years. Connie played violin for entertainers in major Las Vegas hotels. Her favorite was the Sands Hotel backing up Wayne Newton. She was proud to have her name appear on one of his albums. She was also a competitive ballroom dancer where she received many awards. Connie is survived by three daughters; Caryn (David USN ret.) Mears of Kennewick, WA, Cathy (Dr. Greg) Peterson, Windom, MN, Lann (Morgaine) Wilder, San Francisco, CA, step-daughter, Anne (Dr. William) Grimes, Bellevue, WA; step-sons: Bruce Mears, Las Vegas; Kent Mears, Dallas, TX; and Dr. Kevin (Linda) Mears USN ret., Japan; her half brother, Greg Bambic, and half sister, Patricia McEwan. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Dr. William Mears, Step-daughter, Dr. Susan Mears, brother, Earl Kester, and her birth and adoptive parents. Services will be held at the University Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV, on March 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Palm Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Parkinson's, 2400 N. Tenaya Way,Las Vegas, NV. 89128.