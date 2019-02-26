Home

King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
SALLY VENGER

SALLY VENGER Obituary
SALLY VENGER Sally Rita Venger, 87, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Sally was born in Chicago, IL, to Jack and Leah Friedman (nee Nevis) and was a southern Nevada resident since 1964. A talented pianist, she earned her B.A. in Music and B.A. in Music Education, both from Northwestern University. Sally is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morton Friedman; and Norman, her beloved husband of nearly 51 years. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Cruvant (Ethan) and Roberta Zelkha (Moshe); two sons, Benjamin Venger (JoAnn) and Richard Venger (Yvonne); 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Mara, Barry, Joel, Zoe, Maia, Aaron, Jonah, Kayla, Rebecca and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Efren and Isaac. Funeral and burial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. Family requests that memorial donations be made to your . King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
