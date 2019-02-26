|
SALLY VENGER Sally Rita Venger, 87, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Sally was born in Chicago, IL, to Jack and Leah Friedman (nee Nevis) and was a southern Nevada resident since 1964. A talented pianist, she earned her B.A. in Music and B.A. in Music Education, both from Northwestern University. Sally is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morton Friedman; and Norman, her beloved husband of nearly 51 years. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Cruvant (Ethan) and Roberta Zelkha (Moshe); two sons, Benjamin Venger (JoAnn) and Richard Venger (Yvonne); 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Mara, Barry, Joel, Zoe, Maia, Aaron, Jonah, Kayla, Rebecca and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Efren and Isaac. Funeral and burial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. Family requests that memorial donations be made to your . King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.