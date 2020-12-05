On December 1, 2020, 8:35am our beloved Patriarch, Salvatore Americo Costantino (Sal Tino) 90 years old, went home to Jesus peacefully surrounded and loved by his family.



Sal was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 17, 1930 and joined the US Air Force. Thereafter he moved to California and eventually settled into Las Vegas where he met and married the love of his life Marlene Romund Costantino and he started a family.



Aside from his six children, his



passion for life was his guitar and making music; when you did not find him at one of his favorite sports books playing the horses. While still living in Brooklyn, Sal formed his trio band the Happy Jesters and they followed Sal and started playing in Las Vegas showrooms and lounges in 1955, including showcasing at the Stardust Hotel and the Desert Inn for a decade. They played alongside many well-known talents at the time like Wayne Newton, Teresa Brewer, Jimmy Durante, Louis Prima and Keeley Smith, the Kim Sisters and many others. They also recorded a couple of 45 record labels. The Happy Jesters also appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and Jerry Lewis telethon. Along the way, Sal met and made many lasting friendships with famous and ordinary people upon his endeavors.



Later in life, Sal's journey was simple and satisfying as he traveled in his



motor home; with guitar and car in tow to his favorite destinations by way of seasons, whereas; he made Lake Tahoe and Laguna Beach, CA his second homes. Sal was well known to the locals of Tahoe for his shared musical talent and his favorite past time of horse racing. He was also a proud owner of a racehorse named Daddylou.



Living a fulfilling life, Salvatore Americo is preceded in death by his father and mother; Salvatore and Maria Costantino, sister; Vincenza (Genie) and loving son; Dario Samuel Costantino. He is survived by his best friend and soulmate Marlene; sons; Kenny, Americo, Antonio, Salvatore Jr. and his only daughter, Caterina Salene Cosantino, brother Vincent and sister Leona (Lee) Costantino.



In addition to his many first, second and third generation grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws. The family is forever thankful and grateful for his caregiver Eman Saldivar.



While greatly loved & missed by all his family, we find comfort in knowing Salvatore is resting in peace while



making music with the angels!



Forever in our hearts and memories.



And, I did it my way......01.17.30-12.01.20



Services will be private.



