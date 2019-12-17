|
Salvatore Andrew LaMonica, born November 7, 1966 in Derby, CT died November 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Sal is survived by his mother, Shirley (FL) and sisters Laura (FL) and Lynn (CT). Sal also lived in Florida and grew up in Connecticut. He loved the Yankees, bulldogs, politics, and his family. While he certainly was fresh and had a sarcastic wit, he was sensitive and valued time with family and friends. Per his wishes, Sal's body was donated to help others. Services are private so please remember Sal in your own way and think of him fondly next time you have a pizza or Diet Coke Services will be private.