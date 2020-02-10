|
SALVATORE "SAM" MILORO Salvatore "Sam" Miloro, 70, from Buffalo, New York, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. Sam was born to Joseph and Natalie Miloro, April 23, 1949. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Natalie; his brother, John; and his niece, Joanna. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (David); his son, Joey (Katie); step-daughter, Jennifer (Roy); his sister, Marie (Ronald); his grandchildren, Lance, Jade, Sienna, Ella, and Brody; nephew, Michael (Andi), all of Las Vegas; nieces, Catrina and Marianne (Michael) of Michigan; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Visitaion will be 1-2 p.m. Sat. Feb. 15, with services following, both at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.