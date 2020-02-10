Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE MILORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE "SAM" MILORO


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATORE "SAM" MILORO Obituary
SALVATORE "SAM" MILORO Salvatore "Sam" Miloro, 70, from Buffalo, New York, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. Sam was born to Joseph and Natalie Miloro, April 23, 1949. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Natalie; his brother, John; and his niece, Joanna. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (David); his son, Joey (Katie); step-daughter, Jennifer (Roy); his sister, Marie (Ronald); his grandchildren, Lance, Jade, Sienna, Ella, and Brody; nephew, Michael (Andi), all of Las Vegas; nieces, Catrina and Marianne (Michael) of Michigan; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Visitaion will be 1-2 p.m. Sat. Feb. 15, with services following, both at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALVATORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now