SAM DUNLAP Sam Curtis Dunlap, aged 61 years, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dunlap was born on December 18, 1957. He was the son of the late Harry Sr. and Ella Dunlap of Tallulah, La. For many years, he worked in the hotel industry and the Nevada Test Site as a professional Cook. The family of Sam Dunlap request the honor of your presence at a special memorial ceremony which will be held on August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. Repast will follow at Nehemiahs Ministries Christian Church.