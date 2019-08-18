Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for SAM DUNLAP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAM DUNLAP


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAM DUNLAP Obituary
SAM DUNLAP Sam Curtis Dunlap, aged 61 years, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dunlap was born on December 18, 1957. He was the son of the late Harry Sr. and Ella Dunlap of Tallulah, La. For many years, he worked in the hotel industry and the Nevada Test Site as a professional Cook. The family of Sam Dunlap request the honor of your presence at a special memorial ceremony which will be held on August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. Repast will follow at Nehemiahs Ministries Christian Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now