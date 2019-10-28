Home

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Las Vegas Calvary Presbyterian Church
6554 W. Desert Inn Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
Sam Kyu (Terry) Lim-Starkey


1931 - 2019
Sam Kyu (Terry) Lim-Starkey Obituary
Sam Kyu Lim- Starkey (Terry), born on June 16, 1931 in Seoul Korea, passed away peacefully in her home on October 11, 2019 at the age of 88. In 1974, Terry was hired as one of the first female dealers on the strip, at the Riviera Hotel. Terry is survived by her 4 children Charlene, Darlene, Kevin, (Maggie) and Ted (Suwanna) Williams, her 6 grandchildren TImothy Eichholz, Christopher (Elizabeth) Eichholz, Kelley Flaherty, Sydney Tello, Paul and Julie Williams, and one great-grandson Everett Eichholz. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:30 am, at Las Vegas Calvary Presbyterian Church, 6554 W. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV. , 89146,
