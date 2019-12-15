|
SAMMIE ANN LEWTON With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Sammie Lewton. She was born in Long Beach, CA on 8/13/47 and passed on 12/2/19. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Her parents, Samuel & Philamena LoCicero, three siblings, Jimmy, Sandy, & Skip LoCicero preceded her, along with her daughter Becky Lewton. She is survived by her husband Gary Lewton, her children Christina, Danny, Philamena, & Racheal, six grandchildren, Alex, Allie, AJ, Bella, Andrea, & Danny, great-grand-daughter Addison, and siblings Jack, Michelle, & Toni LoCicero. Also, her pets, Miley and Sophie, her loyal and faithful sidekicks. Before her illness, Sammie was very athletic. She played softball, skiing, roller skating, water skiing, and hiking. She loved nature, the outdoors, the ocean and the mountains. She enjoyed fishing and loved to travel. She was a wonderful hostess and an incredible cook. How we will miss her amazing meals and hospitality! She was compassionate and a generous philanthropist and in lieu of flowers we request that you consider a donation to one of her many charities. Her strength and bravery were admirable. She will live forever in our hearts and memories. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Dec. 28, At Springs Preserve Garden Terrace, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89107. Please no flowers, black attire or suits.