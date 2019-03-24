|
SAMUEL ABRAMO Samuel Anthony Abramo, passed away March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, at the age of 73. He was born September 5, 1945, in Sioux City, IA, to Samuel A. Abramo and Violet Wolf. Samuel served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked as an equipment specialist for the Clark County School District for 32 years until he retired in 2000. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Frances; and his sons, Christopher and Matthew Abramo. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thu., March 28, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Samuel will be deeply missed by all who knew him.