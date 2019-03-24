Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 464-8480
For more information about
SAMUEL ABRAMO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SAMUEL ABRAMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL ABRAMO


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SAMUEL ABRAMO Obituary
SAMUEL ABRAMO Samuel Anthony Abramo, passed away March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, at the age of 73. He was born September 5, 1945, in Sioux City, IA, to Samuel A. Abramo and Violet Wolf. Samuel served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked as an equipment specialist for the Clark County School District for 32 years until he retired in 2000. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Frances; and his sons, Christopher and Matthew Abramo. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thu., March 28, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Samuel will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now