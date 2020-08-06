1/
SAMUEL CAWKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL CAWKER Samuel R. Cawker, 81, of Henderson, NV, Passed away July 30th, 2020. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA on May 18th, 1939. Sam graduated from Humboldt State University and received a bachelor's degree in Education and Music. He was married to Gudrun Cawker on 12/13/1986. Sam worked for LPL Financial and was a branch manager and investment advisor along with running his own tax preparation business with his wife Gudie. Sam was previously an educator where he taught Music and Biology at the High School level. Sam was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing whenever he could. He also enjoyed the beach and surfing. He is survived by his wife Gudie, his five children, Colleen & (Greg) Opphile, Erin Roberts, Matt Cawker, John Cawker, Mary Kate & (Robert) Brodesser and his stepchildren Kevin Ramsey, Ronald Klaus & (Kathy) Ramsey and William & (Kannika) Ramsey. Sam had 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sam was preceded in life by his parents Samuel Cawker Sr. and Marjorie Pierce, and his sister Cynthia Joyce. There will be a memorial Service at a later date to be announced. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website at palmdowntownmortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved