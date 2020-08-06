SAMUEL CAWKER Samuel R. Cawker, 81, of Henderson, NV, Passed away July 30th, 2020. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA on May 18th, 1939. Sam graduated from Humboldt State University and received a bachelor's degree in Education and Music. He was married to Gudrun Cawker on 12/13/1986. Sam worked for LPL Financial and was a branch manager and investment advisor along with running his own tax preparation business with his wife Gudie. Sam was previously an educator where he taught Music and Biology at the High School level. Sam was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing whenever he could. He also enjoyed the beach and surfing. He is survived by his wife Gudie, his five children, Colleen & (Greg) Opphile, Erin Roberts, Matt Cawker, John Cawker, Mary Kate & (Robert) Brodesser and his stepchildren Kevin Ramsey, Ronald Klaus & (Kathy) Ramsey and William & (Kannika) Ramsey. Sam had 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sam was preceded in life by his parents Samuel Cawker Sr. and Marjorie Pierce, and his sister Cynthia Joyce. There will be a memorial Service at a later date to be announced. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website at palmdowntownmortuary.com
.