DR. SAMUEL M. FORD Dr. Samuel M. Ford, 91, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on September 24, 1928 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Henry and Prudence (Moon) Ford. He was a brilliant doctor, avid sailor, voracious reader and a loving father and grandfather. Sam grew up in El Monte, California and attended Pomona College graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from the University of Southern California Medical School with the Alpha Omega Alpha award. Dr. Ford served in the US Army at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu where he met and married Jean Ford. They settled in Las Vegas where Sam opened a practice in dermatology. Together they sailed on Lake Mead and discovered a love of the desert and mining towns. After retirement, Sam moved with his second wife, Nancy Ford, to Molokai, Hawaii where he grew lichie trees and enjoyed the ocean breeze. In 2010 he returned to Las Vegas where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Hayley, Samantha and Aaron and was a frequent spectator at volleyball games. Dr. Ford is survived by his daughters Janet Spelman (Steve) and Dr. Carla Ford (Noel Helwig), his grandchildren Sarah Oberst, Michael Oberst, Hayley Spelman, Matthew Oberst, Aaron Ford and Samantha Spelman. He is also survived by his brother Oscar Ford (Frieda) and his step children John Sherman (Gayle), Jim Sherman (Sue), Cathy Freeman (Brian) and Jeff Sherman (Betty Sue) and their families. Sam was preceded in death by his wives Former Nevada State Senator Jean Ford and Nancy Ford and his parents Henry and Prudence Ford. Services for Dr. Ford will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heaven Can Wait Clinic, 456 N. Eastern Avenue, Ste 175, LV, 89101, an agency dedicated to animal protection chosen because of his love for all pets, especially Sadie and Tiger."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store