Samuel O. Bakke, Major USAF (Ret.), 88, A 52 year resident of Las Vegas transitioned into the afterlife September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Mother Eva Barg Bakke and sister Ruth Marie Bakke. Sam was born November 10, 1931 in Madison, South Dakota. The family moved to Warrenton, Missouri in 1935 and from there to Wiggins, Colorado after his fathers passing. In 1949 he attended the University of Northern Colorado and enlisted into the Air Force In 1953. He returned to Oscoda, Michigan where he completed pilot training. His 20 year commission took him to many destinations and assignments around the world. He was a highly decorated Fighter Pilot with over 150 missions flown in North Vietnam piloting the F-4 Phantom and was the Recipient of the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous air medals. After retirement in 1973, he established an innovative and highly successful business in Las Vegas assisting travelers with accommodations to the many Las Vegas hotels. Sam gave many young people entry into the hotel business who later became executives of major hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Sam was a member of Super Sabre Society, Daedalians, Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association and the CBSA. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Dolores, sons, Stephen (Jan), Samuel Jr (Debra), Charles, Christian,, (Erin), (Lisa), 7 grand-children, 8 great-grand children, many dear friends and "Sparky" the dog. Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store