Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:45 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
SAMY MONTANO Samy Montano, 78, of Las Vegas, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born January 24, 1941, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and resided in Las Vegas for 15 years. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, including service in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. He is survived by his wife,of 34 years, Thelma (Toni) Montano; four children; three step-children; and two grandchildren. Service will be at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery,1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.
