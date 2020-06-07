SANCY KING
SANCY KING In Loving memory of Sancy M L King. Born October 15, 1962 in Cabiguan, Pilar, Sorsogon, Philippines, the sixth of eight children to Vicente A. Lisay and Felicidad Monreal Lisay, she passed away June 02, 2020 in North Las Vegas. Sancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth King. They had no children. Sancy was a wonderful and devoted wife and friend. She put all others before herself and made the world a better place. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 11 followed by services at 3 p.m., both at Affordable Cremation and Burial Service, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Sancy requested no flowers, but instead please donate to St Jude or Shriners Hospital for Children.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Service
03:00 PM
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
