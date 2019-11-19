Home

Sandra Ann Talbot


1943 - 2019
Sandra Ann Talbot Obituary
July 16, 1943 - November 12, 2019

Sandra Ann Talbot was born on July 16, 1943 in Germany on a US military base. Sandra, raised predominantly in Indianapolis, IN, moved to California in high school. There that she met her HS sweetheart and husband, David Michael Talbot. Their son, David Edwin was born on the CB Base where they paid only $5.31 for all the birth expenses.



One of Sandra's loves and great talents was painting. She developed her talent by reading and watching anything she could find about artwork and painting. Over the years she created beautiful paintings and enjoyed teaching others.

Sandra also loved Maltese dogs, of which she had over a dozen. It was a joke between she and her son David that every time she would ask him when he was going to give her some grandchildren, he would buy her another Maltese puppy.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Polly Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana; her husband, David Michael Talbot; and her sister, Jackie Henderson of Katy, Texas. Sandra is survived by her son, David Edwin Talbot; her sister, Linda Smith of Indiana; and six nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Friday, November 22, 2019,
