SANDRA GOLD Sandra Gold: It is with heavy hearts that we announce her passing, June 20, 2019. With determination and a strong will, Sandy fought cancer for 22 years, through chemo, surgery and radiation, with Dr. Ann Wierman at her side. Sandy still managed to devote many volunteer hours to Eldorado Second HOA, Citizens Police Patrol, VIPS, Trauma Intervention Program and as a Hospice Volunteer. Born and raised in Chicago, Sandy summered at Camp Mac-Do at Delavan Lake, Wisconsin. She was always a dedicated and loyal Blackhawk and Golden Knight fan. No services are planned; please say a remembrance prayer for her. Sandy made the world a better place. In Sandy's memory, contributions to Nathan Adelson Hospice or St. Jude's Children Hospital will be appreciated.