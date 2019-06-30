Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA GOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA GOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA GOLD Obituary
SANDRA GOLD Sandra Gold: It is with heavy hearts that we announce her passing, June 20, 2019. With determination and a strong will, Sandy fought cancer for 22 years, through chemo, surgery and radiation, with Dr. Ann Wierman at her side. Sandy still managed to devote many volunteer hours to Eldorado Second HOA, Citizens Police Patrol, VIPS, Trauma Intervention Program and as a Hospice Volunteer. Born and raised in Chicago, Sandy summered at Camp Mac-Do at Delavan Lake, Wisconsin. She was always a dedicated and loyal Blackhawk and Golden Knight fan. No services are planned; please say a remembrance prayer for her. Sandy made the world a better place. In Sandy's memory, contributions to Nathan Adelson Hospice or St. Jude's Children Hospital will be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.