SANDRA J GENNETTE Sandra J Gennette, 77, quietly passed away December 31, 2019, in Las Vegas, with her loving and devoted husband of 47 years at her side. Sandra is survived by her husband, Danny Gennette and her three children, Tammy Paradis, Chester Stites and Mark Stites. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sandy leaves us with many precious memories and the sound of her laughter and bright loving smile will be missed by all who knew her. She is now with God and His heavenly angels. A Memorial Service Celebrating Sandy's life will be at 1 p.m. Tue., Feb. 4, at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 8425 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas.