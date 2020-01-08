|
Sandra Lester completed her journey here on earth Wednesday, January 1st, 2020.
Sandra was born on March 30, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to Chester A. Lester and Marry Frances Wiggins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Vincent, Richard and Ross as well as sisters, Patricia and Charlene.
Sandra is survived by her son Kem Lester and granddaughter Taelor Gravdal. Brothers, Mark and Michael; Sisters, Peggy, Phyllis, Karen and Jacqueline; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
After trailblazing her way to Minneapolis to make a better life for herself Sandra worked for 35 years in social services; teaching and advocating for children and families. She was a mentor to many in both her professional and personal life. She was a devoted mother to her son who was her pride and joy and a devoted grandmother to her granddaughter who was the apple of her eye. After retiring she moved to Las Vegas, NV so that she could spend more time with her son and granddaughter whom she cherished. She enjoyed reading, writing, and many forms of art. She will be remembered as a lifelong learner with a great sense of humor who lived life to the fullest. Her honest opinions and wealth of information and advice will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a viewing or formal ceremony for Sandra. Her ashes will be spread over Mt. Charleston in a private celebration of life amongst family and friends.
