1/1
SANDRA MAY NEAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA MAY NEAL Sandy, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020. Sandy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1946. The only child of Harry and Bernice Zimmerman, she grew up in Southern California, graduating from Redlands High and Skadron College where she met the love of her life, Ed Neal, they shared 54 years of marriage. They had two boys Richard and Randall and five grandchildren Matthew, Zachary, Jacob, Kathryn, and James. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and always at the center of her thoughts. Sandy loved all holidays and always decorated her home and herself for every occasion. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or important date of her family and friends. Sandy was extremely kind, never had a harsh word and made everyone she met feel special with her loving, considerate and thoughtful ways. She was an incredible cook and baker, her baked goods were legendary, and meals a special treat. Sandy was an accomplished angler landing a 65lb king salmon, (still the largest in the family) an experienced camper and hunter. Ed and Sandy moved their family from Nevada to Washington State to Alaska and Colorado and finally back to Nevada. They made lifelong friends along the way who she kept in contact with through the years. Sandy will be laid to rest on August 21, at Palm Mortuary in Henderson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
7024648440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved