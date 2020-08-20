SANDRA MAY NEAL Sandy, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020. Sandy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1946. The only child of Harry and Bernice Zimmerman, she grew up in Southern California, graduating from Redlands High and Skadron College where she met the love of her life, Ed Neal, they shared 54 years of marriage. They had two boys Richard and Randall and five grandchildren Matthew, Zachary, Jacob, Kathryn, and James. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and always at the center of her thoughts. Sandy loved all holidays and always decorated her home and herself for every occasion. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or important date of her family and friends. Sandy was extremely kind, never had a harsh word and made everyone she met feel special with her loving, considerate and thoughtful ways. She was an incredible cook and baker, her baked goods were legendary, and meals a special treat. Sandy was an accomplished angler landing a 65lb king salmon, (still the largest in the family) an experienced camper and hunter. Ed and Sandy moved their family from Nevada to Washington State to Alaska and Colorado and finally back to Nevada. They made lifelong friends along the way who she kept in contact with through the years. Sandy will be laid to rest on August 21, at Palm Mortuary in Henderson.