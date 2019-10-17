Home

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Barnabas The Apostle
4921 W Craig Rd
North Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Wake
Following Services
SASHA "ROBERT" ALESSI


1989 - 2019
SASHA "ROBERT" ALESSI Obituary
SASHA "ROBERT" ALESSI Sasha "Robert" Alessi, passed suddenly in Arkansas, June 8, 2019. He was born May 31, 1989. Robert was tenacious and had worked hard over the last year of his life to get his CDL commercial driver's license successfully. He was living alone in Arkansas. He was preceded by his brother, Anthony Michael. He is survived by his father, Anthony Alessi; mother, Patricia Alessi; sisters, Gina, Shar-Mesha, Latasha, Ashley and Alessandra; and brothers, Alan, Christopher and Nathaniel. Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, with wake immediate following, at St. Barnabas The Apostle, 4921 W Craig Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89130. He will be missed. We pray daily that Robert is in heaven with his brother, Anthony Michael. That he is at peace. That all his questions are answered and his mental health restored.
