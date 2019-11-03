|
|
DR. SCOTT BROWN Dr. Scott Brown, 62, peacefully went to his eternal home Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with his loving wife, Crystal, by his side. Born December 11, 1956 in San Diego, he was a 1982 graduate of Loma Linda School of Dentistry. Since then, he has dedicated his professional career in Las Vegas, providing dentistry for 37 years while building the cherished Comfort Care Dental Group. He is already missed by many patients, friends and family whose lives he touched, including his beloved Yorkies, Bella and Jasper. Scott's life will be celebrated at 1:00 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89123. In lieu of a pre-service visitation, a reception will immediately follow.