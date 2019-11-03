Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
SCOTT BROWN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SCOTT BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. SCOTT BROWN


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. SCOTT BROWN Obituary
DR. SCOTT BROWN Dr. Scott Brown, 62, peacefully went to his eternal home Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with his loving wife, Crystal, by his side. Born December 11, 1956 in San Diego, he was a 1982 graduate of Loma Linda School of Dentistry. Since then, he has dedicated his professional career in Las Vegas, providing dentistry for 37 years while building the cherished Comfort Care Dental Group. He is already missed by many patients, friends and family whose lives he touched, including his beloved Yorkies, Bella and Jasper. Scott's life will be celebrated at 1:00 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89123. In lieu of a pre-service visitation, a reception will immediately follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SCOTT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -