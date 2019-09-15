|
|
Our Dear Scott left us unexpectedly on August 27, 2019, at the age of 53. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Scott moved to Las Vegas, Nevada when he was eighteen years old to work in the pawn industry. Scott cherished his lifelong friendships in both San Diego and Las Vegas, and enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, and working on cars.
Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend, Scott will be dearly missed by all those that knew him. Scott is survived by his children Matthew and Ashley, girlfriend Janet, mother Barbara, brother James (Caryl), sisters Kimberly and Kelly (Tom), niece Courtney, and nephew Cameron.
Services will be held 09/28/2019 1:00 pm, at Community Clubhouse, 1720 Searles Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101,