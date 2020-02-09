|
SCOTT W GRIESMAN SR. On February 3, 2020, Scott Winfield Griesman Sr. 'flew west' into calm skies with his children and the love of his life by his side and holding his hand. He leaves behind his love, Carol Heyl; his daughter, Brenda Considine (Griesman); son-in-law, Rick Considine; his son, Scott Griesman Jr. and his girlfriend Jodi Grieme; his two precious grandchildren, Penner Considine and Callie Considine; his brother Jon Anderson; his nephew Carlton Balfe and niece Carrie Bogdanowicz. He was deeply proud of his family and loved each of them deeply and unconditionally. A resident of Sandy Valley, Nevada, Scott was born in Windom, Minnesota on July 10, 1937 to Harry and Esther Grace (Guse) Griesman. He was raised in Worthington, Minnesota and attended Gustavus Adolphus College. He graduated from St. Cloud University and went on to teach mathematics in Los Alamos, New Mexico. A lifelong aviator, he was a pilot in the US Navy, a commercial pilot for Eastern Airlines and a recreational pilot. Always with a project, he could be found in his airplane hangar listening to country music. In addition to his love of flight he was an avid hunter, boater, scuba diver and world traveler. Curious, intelligent, kind, and generous, he was loved by everyone who knew him. Scott saw the best in everyone he met; he was patient, genuine and ever optimistic. Just hold your loved ones close, and be kind to others. In lieu of flowers Scott requests donations to the DNC.