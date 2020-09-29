Hail Fellow, well met. Sean Timothy Higgins passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the 6th of 10 children of Dr. Gerald Higgins and Lucia Higgins. He is survived by the love of his life Lynn, his daughter Samantha and son Connor. He loved Notre Dame football (Go Irish), a good cigar and a cold Grumpy's schooner. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1982, SMU in 1987, and received his Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University In 1990. Sean spent his legal career in the gaming industry. He was general counsel for Herbst Gaming and an executive at Golden Entertainment. Sean with his two brothers, Kevin and Michael, own the Irish pub Three Angry Wives. If you entered a room, you always knew Sean was there, as a friend said, Heaven just got a little louder. He will be missed and remembered with love and laughter by his entire family, which as everyone knows, includes beautiful Lynn, Samantha and Connor, his mother Lucia, his 9 brothers and sisters, Maureen (Jack), Mary Beth (Eric), Michael, Brigid, Kevin (Ana), Brian (Lisa), Shannon (Chris), Terry (Beth) and Rory (Colby) and so many nieces and nephews who adored him. We love you Sean. The family is having a private service and burial in his beloved Sun Valley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please send donations to WestCare Foundation Women & Children Campus, 1711 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson , Nevada 89014



