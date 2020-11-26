1/1
SENCION CAROLINA GONZALES
SENCION CAROLINA GONZALES Sencion Carolina Gonzales, known by friends and loved ones as Carolina, was born April 8, 1932 and passed away on Nov. 21. She was 88. A native of Farmingham, New Mexico, she lived in Las Vegas, working in the casinos in the heyday of the Las Vegas Strip, for more than 60 years. In her career and her personal life, Carolina never met a stranger. Her charismatic personality was infectious and could brighten even the dullest of spaces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos, and son, Timothy and is survived by her loving family, including her children Belton Leon of Las Vegas; Charlie Pat (Tanya) of Las Vegas; Walter Raymond of Las Vegas; and Geneva Ann (Michael) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; 29 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Carolina's life will be held on Nov. 29 at Our Father's House, 3910 E. Patrick Lane, with a viewing set for 4 p.m. and services at 5 p.m. The services can be livestreamed at mfhlv.com/watchlive. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to encourage donations to Keep Memory Alive, www.keepmemoryalive.org.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
