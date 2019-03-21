|
SEYMOUR SCHWARTZ Seymour B. Schwartz, 90, of Las Vegas, retired owner of three Las Vegas clothing stores Schwartz Bros., Knight 'n Squire, and Call It Macaroni, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Seymour was born November 7, 1928, in Cheyenne, WY, to Harry and Ida Schwartz and was a Las Vegas resident since 1958. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margherita Schwartz; son, H. Mark Schwartz; and grandson, Zachary Silver. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Fri., March 22, at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.