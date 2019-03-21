Home

King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
SEYMOUR SCHWARTZ
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Valley View Cemetery
7600 S. Eastern Ave.
SEYMOUR SCHWARTZ Seymour B. Schwartz, 90, of Las Vegas, retired owner of three Las Vegas clothing stores Schwartz Bros., Knight 'n Squire, and Call It Macaroni, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Seymour was born November 7, 1928, in Cheyenne, WY, to Harry and Ida Schwartz and was a Las Vegas resident since 1958. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margherita Schwartz; son, H. Mark Schwartz; and grandson, Zachary Silver. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Fri., March 22, at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
