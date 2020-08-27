Sharen Kay Frith, was born December 18, 1943, in Junction City, Kansas to Calvin and Gloria Arnett. Sharen was a longtime resident of Las Vegas and loved by many. Sharen's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and share all their accomplishments with others.



Sharen departed this life on August 23, 2020. Leaving behind her husband of 28 years Charles Frith, daughters Brandy Ornelas and Betsy Johnson of Las Vegas,NV; son Brent White of Nashville,TN; son Denny Ace Murray of Roseburg,OR; daughter Kay Comstock-May of San Antonio,TX; 15 grandchildren, over 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She will be missed by all.



Per Sharen's request, she will be cremated.



No services scheduled.



