SHARON C. DeVERE WALLER DRAGE



Sharon Clarice DeVere Waller Drage, 82, passed away during the hour of our Lord on June 20, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born in Escondido, CA on October 31st, 1936 and was resident of Las Vegas since 1967. She graduated from Escondido High School and was a member of the marching band, the Key Club and sang in the Chorale Ensemble. After graduating from high school, she attended Palomar Jr. College. Sharon enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, playing bingo, traveling, family gatherings, and spending time with her family and many great friends. She was an integral part of her community and her beloved Flamingo West Gang. Her sense of humor, infectious laugh, bright smile and willingness to help anyone will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



Sharon was preceded in death by her grandson Levi Waller, great-grandson Elijah Waller, and great-granddaughter Emmerson Nicole DePutron.



She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Philip Drage, sister Margaret Ellison, her children Larry (Dan Brumett) Waller, Michael (Lisa) Waller, Patrick (Jena) Waller, Judy (Ralph) Westerbeck, Tracey (Mark) Molina, Laurie (Gabe) Gledhill, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends are welcome to join her family for a Celebration of Life. It will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at the Flamingo West Clubhouse, 8122 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147, between the hours of 4:00pm-7:00pm. Come share your memories and stories of Mumsy with us.