Sharon Diane Antosiak
1936 - 2020
Sharon Diane Antosiak passed peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 84. She was born on March 21, 1936 in Wyndotte Michigan to Emery and Marguerite Colwell. Sharon Antosiak is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Cheryl Hunting and sister Nancy McNeill. She was the beloved mother of Kevin Ransom and Lisa Stapleton, and loving companion of Paul Antosiak and mother-in-law of Bob Stapleton.

The cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 3, Sharon loved to crochet, draw and bake. She worked for Clark County Social Services for 30 years. She was a longtime active member of Christ Church Episcopal.

She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. No services scheduled.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
