SHARON G. TAKAHASHI Sharon G. Takahashi, 75, of Montville NJ passed away on May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Idaho Falls, ID to Victor and Dorothy Tsukamoto, she grew up in Hawaii, settling in Las Vegas, NV. Sharon was predeceased by her brothers Roger and Wesley Tsukamoto. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Judith), Aaron and Wendell (KC); grandchildren, Nicole, Mateo and Sofia; and brother Kent Tsukamoto. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please visit CodeyMackeyFH.com to share a condolence or memory with the family.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.