|
|
SHARON GALLOWAY Sharon Galloway passed away August 7, 2019. She was born in 1940 in Kingwood, WV. After marrying Delbert Galloway in 1962, they lived in Cleveland, then moved to Las Vegas in 1968, where she was a homemaker and raised their two daughters. She later went to work at Farmers Insurance in their claims office. After she retired in 2000, she enjoyed many hobbies and stayed active in her church and spent time with family and her friends. Left to carry on her memory are her beloved daughters, Cathy Galloway and Margie Ingram; five grandchildren, Brad (Irene), Brianna, Jacob (Chelsey), Megan, and Jared; five great-grandchildren, Rowen, Bakari, Dean, Charlotte, and Daxton; three sisters, and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delbert, and her loving parents, Tom and Ruby Michael. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 18, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Services will be 1:20-2 p.m. Mon., Aug. 19 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial and Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Burial to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the Galloway family.