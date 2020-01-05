|
|
Sharon K Mulhall, age 77, of Las Vegas passed away with family by her side on December 3, 2019 at the Avenir Memory Care in Summerlin. She was born in Iowa on March 20, 1942 to Guy and Wilda Argo. She graduated from Moravia High School, class of 1960. She then graduated as a registered nurse in 1963 from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Ottumwa. After working one year at St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, she relocated in 1964 to Las Vegas, NV to work at the Nevada Test Site where she meet and married her late husband Andrew Sanchez of thirty years. They had and raised two children Mark and Michelle. She then married her beloved late husband of twenty years Joseph (Pat) Mullhall. Sharon was truly a living Angel "Nurse"to everyone that was blessed to cross her path. She was a kind and generous person who touched many lives and who will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Mark Sanchez, Michelle Morgan, Brian Mulhall, and Glen Mulhall; grandchildren, Hunter, Isabelle, and Daniel; sister, Nellie Coltrain and brothers, Charles wife Jean Argo, Jim wife Jane Argo, Max wife Pat Argo, Don wife DeeAnn Argo, Rex wife Lori Argo; sister-in-law, Cindy Argo, and several 1st and 2nd nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Andrew Sanchez and Joseph (Pat) Mulhall, parents, Guy and Wilda Argo, and brother, Gary Argo.
Memorial Service to be held in honor for both Sharon and Pat Mulhall at the Elks Lodge on Sunday 01/19/2020 at 12:00 PM Services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12pm, at Elks Lodge, 4100 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas , 89102,