Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
SHARON KAY BARON


1947 - 2019
SHARON KAY BARON Obituary
SHARON KAY BARON Sharon Kay Baron, nee Brucer, age 72, late of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Schererville, IN, South Holland and Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Baron, Jr. Loving mother of Kristine (Daniel) Berc, John (Cristie) Baron, and Stephanie (Tony) Giuffre. Proud grandmother of Amber Giuffre, Summer Baron, Isabella Giuffre, Noah Baron, Jillian Baron, and Allison Berc. Dear sister of Jerry Brucer, Joan Cheak and Donna Brucer. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 17, both at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
