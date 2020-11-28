1/1
Sharon Kennedy Clifton
2020 - 2020
Sharon Kennedy Clifton, 73, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at her home in Las Vegas surrounded by loved ones.

Born on May 15, 1947, in New Castle, PA, she was the daughter of Paul W. "Dusty" Rhodes and Eleanor Saros Rhodes.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, John A. Clifton, whom she married on December 24, 1984.

Sharon was a 1965 Neshannock High School Graduate. She attended Slippery Rock University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Education in 1969 and her Masters in Special Education. She was an adult education instructor in Mercer County before changing careers to work for WKST, Great Scott Broadcasting (1979-1998) and Clear Channel Radio (2000-2006). After moving to Las Vegas in 2006, she worked as the Senior Account Executive for Nevada Public Radio.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with colleagues, friends, and family. She was always actively engaged in positive conversation with an open heart and a smile on her face.

Sharon is survived by her children, Todd Kennedy (Karen), Susan Kennedy Thurman (James) both of Las Vegas, NV, and Jennifer Clifton, of Pittsburgh, PA., and her grandchildren Tyler Kennedy, David and Ellie Thurman also of Las Vegas, NV. Sharon also leaves behind her brother Paul D. Rhodes (Marlene) of Niles, OH.

Memorial Donations can be made to Green Valley Christian School Gymnasium Building Fund at: https://gvchristian.churchcenter.com/giving/to/donation-in-memory-of-sharon-kennedy-clifton or Desert Oasis Baseball Program www.dohsbaseball.com

No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
