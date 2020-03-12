|
|
SHARON TABOR-SMITH An angel among us, Sharon Elaine Tabor-Smith, made her way home to her heavenly father on March 8, 2020. Born on January 7, 1947 in Las Vegas, NV, she is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Josephine Tabor, and sister, Diane. Sharon graduated from Bishop Gorman High school in 1965. She met the love of her life, Horrace Smith, during her junior year, and they both went on to graduate from Brigham Young University. An Elementary School Education major, Sharon served 27 dedicated years as an elementary school teacher in the Clark County School District. Horrace and Sharon married in Las Vegas in 1970 and shared a beautiful life together that was deeply rooted in a love for their family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years and her eternal companion, Horrace. She was a loving mother to three daughters; Allison (Vincent), Meredith (Travis) and Lindsay (James), adoring grandmother/Nana to her seven grandchildren, Emma, Mason, Audrey, Colin, Jake, Alexander and Brooke, and a devoted sister to her brother, David (Jan). It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye at this time but have peace knowing that we will all be joined again in heaven. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9 AM at the LDS Church (Palmyra Ward). Visitation will be prior to the service at 8 AM at 1801 S. Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas, NV 89117.