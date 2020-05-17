SHARRON COPE
1940 - 2020
SHARRON COPE Sharron Marie Cope, age 79, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born November 17, 1940 in Caliente, Nevada to William LeRoy Floyd and Marie Gladys Berringer. She was raised by her stepfather, Larry Chambers and Marie. Sharron lived most of her life in Las Vegas. She started working as a legal secretary right out of high school for some high-profile Vegas lawyers. She became a bright, trusted mind in the industry and had a successful career with the district court and later the family court in Clark County. She loved to work and was asked to teach classes to aspiring legal secretaries. She also loved serving in her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and especially loved teaching the children. As a single mother, she balanced work with family. She always enjoyed family time, vacations and family dinners. Survivors include her son, Michael (Kim) Cope of Logandale, NV; daughter, Diana (John) Phillips of Sparks, NV; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons and one sister, Patricia Whittle. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Palm Mortuary Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Palm Mortuary Northwest
Funeral services provided by
Moapa Valley Mortuary - Logandale
5090 North Moapa Valley Blvd.
Logandale, NV 89021
(702)398-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
May 17, 2020
