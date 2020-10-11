SHAUN MCMANUS On Sunday, September 27, 2020 Shaun Robert McManus, loving father of four children and loving grandfather of five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 66. Shaun was born on December 17, 1953 in Boulder City, NV to Robert and Marjorie McManus. He graduated from Boulder City High School and became a volunteer fire fighter with the Boulder City Fire Department in 1972. He moved to the Clark County Fire Department in 1978, where he remained for the next 34 years. He retired as a decorated Fire Captain in 2002. He raised two daughters, Amy and Shannon, and two sons, Patrick and Shaun. Shaun had a life long passion for being a fire fighter and a father. He loved flagging at the Las Vegas Speedway, riding his Harley, horses, his family, his dogs, going back east to his family cabin, and family vacations. He was also an avid reader, loved collecting western memorabilia, and rescuing all kinds of animals. He will always be remembered for his wisdom, strength, stubbornness, heroism, bravery, and his unwavering dedication to his family and Fire Department. Shaun was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother Marjorie. He is survived by his four children, Amy, Shannon, Patrick, and Shaun, and his five grandchildren, Lydia, Vincent, Wyatt, Patrick Jr., and June, his brother Kiernan, and his sister, Tara. He will forever be loved and greatly missed. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com