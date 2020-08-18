With heavy hearts, we sadly announce the death of Sheila Baccari Eritano on July 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born May 27, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA, Sheila was 5 years old when the family moved to Las Vegas. She was fiercely proud to have grown up here. Sheil was a talented artist, fervent music lover and forever a flower child. Preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Eileen Baccari and siblings Joseph Baccari and Cynthia Mirabelli. She will be sorely missed by the loves of her life, her sons Joseph Eritano and Peter Eritano, her grandchildren, Josiah, Catherine, Maddie, Zach and Zoey, her sisters, Sunday Baccari and Shawne Baccari, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make. Carry on. Services previously held.

