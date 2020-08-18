1/
Sheila Baccari Eritano
1950-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we sadly announce the death of Sheila Baccari Eritano on July 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born May 27, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA, Sheila was 5 years old when the family moved to Las Vegas. She was fiercely proud to have grown up here. Sheil was a talented artist, fervent music lover and forever a flower child. Preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Eileen Baccari and siblings Joseph Baccari and Cynthia Mirabelli. She will be sorely missed by the loves of her life, her sons Joseph Eritano and Peter Eritano, her grandchildren, Josiah, Catherine, Maddie, Zach and Zoey, her sisters, Sunday Baccari and Shawne Baccari, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make. Carry on. Services previously held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved