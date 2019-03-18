|
SHEILA SUTLIFF Sheila Kay Sutliff, 66, of Las Vegas, passed away March 13, 2019. She was born May 25, 1952, in Illinois and resided in Las Vegas for 11 years. Sheila was my wife, friend and partner for 41 years. She loved to travel and loved life and animals, especially her cats. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Sheila is survived by her husband, Raymond; her brother, Al Lawrence; nephew, David Lawrence; and her cat, Max. Life will never be the same without her. Rest in peace and I hope to be with you again in Heaven.