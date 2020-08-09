DR. SHELDON A. SCHORE, DO Dr. Sheldon Arnold Schore, DO, a retired family physician, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Sheldon was born March 18, 1934 in Detroit, MI to Sarah (nee Green) and Henry Schore, and was a Las Vegas resident for 25 years. Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Karen Ruth Schore. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Gordon (Richard); son, Neal Schore (Beth); and five grandchildren, Drake Gordon, Scarlett Gordon, Jordan Schore, Jared Schore and Drew Schore. Services were held at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to TheJustOneProject.org
, Temple Beth Sholom of Las Vegas, or the charity of choice
. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.