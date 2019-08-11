Home

Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
SHELLEY BURNS

SHELLEY BURNS Obituary
SHELLEY BURNS Shelley Marie Burns, 56, a loving mother, a fun-loving grandmother, a friend, and humanitarian passed away peacefully July 31, 2019. She was born October 27, 1962 in Lexington, KY, to the late Kenneth and Marjean Burns. Shelley was raised in Las Vegas, and attended Western High School. She loved being a mom and grandmother and always stated that that was her true purpose in life. Shelley's warm smile, witty sense of humor, and giving heart will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. Shelley is survived by her daughter, Brianna Wiltse; son-in-law, Joshua Wiltse; two grandchildren, Emma and Elijah; and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Aug. 17, at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.
