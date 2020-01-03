Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
SHERRY FLOOR


1953 - 2020
SHERRY FLOOR Obituary
SHERRY FLOOR Sherry Lynn Floor, a long time resident of Las Vegas and Blue Diamond, born on January 7, 1953, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verl and Barbara Conover and sister, Vickie Shultz. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Steven (Deena) and Kevin (Nancy); seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Verl Craig Conover. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm to 7 pm and services will on Monday, January 6, at 9 am at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89123.
