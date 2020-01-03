|
SHERRY FLOOR Sherry Lynn Floor, a long time resident of Las Vegas and Blue Diamond, born on January 7, 1953, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verl and Barbara Conover and sister, Vickie Shultz. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Steven (Deena) and Kevin (Nancy); seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Verl Craig Conover. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm to 7 pm and services will on Monday, January 6, at 9 am at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89123.