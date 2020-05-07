SHERRY MENDOZA Sherry Mendoza passed away, in Las Vegas, April 23, 2020. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa Aug 30, 1947 to Leo & Ann Marmis. She moved with her family to Tucson, Arizona where she completed high school and went on to graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in education. After graduation she took a job in California as a high school teacher with Covina School District. She went on to get her Master's Degree from La Verne University. In 1985 She also started selling real estate. While at a gathering of real estate agents she met her future husband Jerry. Together they formed a partnership that led to building one of the largest residential real estate companies in the country. They retired in 2002 to Sun City Anthem. In retirement Sherry never slowed down working endlessly on various animal causes and participation in many of Anthems Clubs. She was also a member of a couple of Red Hat Clubs. She loved Red Hats. Sherry also loved to travel visiting over 30 countries since they retired. Sherry's final resting place will be the Southern Nevada Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. She will be greatly missed by all who know her. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Mendoza family.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 7, 2020.