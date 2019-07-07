Shirley Edwards, age 81, passed away on June 25, 2019, at the Avenir Memory Care Center in Las Vegas, NV. She was born in Calera, OK on July 16, 1937, to Lewis and Mary Conditt. Shirley married Lewis Edwards on December 28, 1957; they celebrated their sixty-first wedding anniversary this past December. Lewis and Shirley became residents of Las Vegas, NV in 1966. She was an elementary school teacher in the Clark County School District for twenty-eight years. Her love for teaching and calming influence were ever-present in the lives of the children in her classroom and in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren .



Shirley is survived by her husband Lewis of Las Vegas, NV; daughters Cathy Edwards and Karen Stanley (Bill) of Las Vegas, NV; Cynthia Howard (Chris) of Amarillo, TX; and brother Larry Conditt (Margaret) of Durant, Oklahoma. Shirley was loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Ashley Koehlmoos (Travis), Travis Metoxen (Jocelyn), Kaitlyn Stanley, Abigail Stanley, Kelsey Stanley, Colby Howard, Addison Howard, Maddison Koehlmoos, and Braxton Koehlmoos. She was preceded in death by her son Brad Edwards, parents Lewis and Mary Conditt, and brother Eldon Conditt. Shirley and her infectious smile will be missed by her beloved nieces and nephews, family members, and friends.



Following Shirley’s example of her strong faith in God, her family is comforted knowing she is with the Lord and her loved ones. Her family celebrates knowing that she is, once again, healthy in body and mind.