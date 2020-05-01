Shirley Ann Collura, age 77, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shirley was born to Robert and Florence Parker in November of 1942 in Los Angeles, California.



Shirley is survived by her husband of 50 years; David Allen Collura, her daughters; Alaine Shimp of Las Vegas, Nevada and Jonna Baruffi of Cedar City, Utah, her sister; Michele Torres of Las Vegas, Nevada and brother; Robert Parker Jr. of Altoona, Wisconsin.



Shirley was an intense and strong woman whose personality and energy fueled all who surrounded her. She had a love for antiques, garage sale-ing, and anything floral. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandma. She was a driven and ambitious woman, she knew what she wanted and wasn't afraid to go after it, many would say "she never sat still". Shirley loved to dance and often taught the kids common dance moves of the past. A major fan of Motown music, she could get down anytime and anywhere her music was playing, sometimes even at a grocery store. Shirley was a true force of nature and will be remembered lovingly by her family.



Although there will be no services held at this time the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Shirley which will be announced at a later date. Due to current world events services and family visitations are postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers a donation can be given on behalf of Shirley to The Cancer Research Institute. Please send kind words to Shirley's hospice care center, Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, they took great care of her.



No services scheduled.



