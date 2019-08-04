|
SHIRLEY ANN KENNEDY On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Shirley Ann Kennedy passed away at home with her loving daughters, Dianne Hayes and Lindy by her side. Shirley was born 09/23/1927, in Fresno, CA, and graduated from Fresno H.S. in 1945. She was a U.S.O. hostess in WWII, married in 1946 and had her two children. After a divorce in 1963, she remarried in 1964 (to 1983), and resided in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where she obtained a B.S. degree in computer science from the UNIV of Calgary. After working many years, she decided to follow her dream and quit her computer job to become a writer. Over the years, she published novels with Ballantine, Signet, and more, and had just completed a 3-book contract with Kensington. For the past ten years, she has enjoyed living in Las Vegas with Dianne, and their adorable, but noisy cat, Riley. Shirley is survived by grandchildren Brent Hayes and Gina. She was a member of the Las Vegas Romance Writers of America. Private services will be held.